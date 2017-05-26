25 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Assembly's Legislation and External Relations Inform Envoy of U.S. On Freedom of Religion

Khartoum — The Legislation, Justice and Human Rights and the External Relations Committee at the National Assembly Thursday met with the visiting envoy of the American State Department and official of religion freedom for the sub-Sahara and Latin America, Ann Turna, and gave a briefing on the freedom of religion in Sudan and the application of the freedoms' laws.

The American official said that he met with a number of Sudanese officials and got informed on their views and visions, describing these meetings as fruitful and useful. He referred to the ongoing dialogue between Sudan and the United States to remove the name of Sudan from the US list of states sponsoring terrorism.

