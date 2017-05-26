Uganda: Kayunga Mourns Socialite Semwanga, Body Expected to Arrive On Sunday

Photo: Zari'Instagram

Flamboyant Ugandan businessman and socialite Ivan Semwanga was recently rushed to a South African hospital in critical condition.

Kayunga — Residents of Kayunga town were left in grief following news about the death of Ugandan socialite and businessman Ivan Semwanga.

Most of the residents of Semwanga's Kayunga home town- about 50 miles from the capital Kampala- who talked to this reporter said that the flamboyant self-claimed president of Rich Gang was a generous man whose rare visit to the area was always characterized by partying as he made sure everyone who turned up drank, ate as much as they could.

Semwanga was this morning announced dead by fellow socialite and mother of his three children Zari Hassan on her social media wall.

"He has been an exceptional rich man in this area, who wanted to share his wealth with others. I don't know whether we shall ever get another person of his caliber," Mr Semeyi Bulamba, a resident said.

In Kayunga town, residents were seen standing in groups discussing the sudden demise of the area's rich man who, according to relatives was planning to build a technical institute in the area.

In Nakaliro village, just a stone throw away from the Town Centre, Semwanga's uncle Mr Samuel Muwanga, was supervising the renovation work of his ancestral home.

"We have lost a pillar in our house. He had supported most of us (relatives), especially financially," said Mr Muwanga.

Workers were seen painting and refurbishing one of the houses in Semwanga's ancestral home while the graveyard looked like it had been cleared some days before, in anticipation of the would become of him.

It had been 11 days from the time the 40-year-old was admitted at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria South Africa and put on life support machines before his condition deteriorated yesterday morning.

Mr Muwanga said the renovation started early this week after Semwanga's health condition deteriorated.

He said his nephew did not own a house in his home area but was planning to construct one before he fell ill.

During Buganda's Kingdom's 'Etofali' drive, Semwanga contributed generously towards the ongoing reconstruction of Kasubi tombs.

He reportedly contributed Shs7 million cash and a truck of cement when Buganda Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga visited South Africa for the fundraising.

Semwanga was son to the late George Muwanga and late Lazia.

He was the first- born in a family of seven, only four of whom are still alive.

Mr Muwanga said the body is expected to arrive in Kampala on Sunday and taken to his Muyenga home in Kampala, where a night vigil will be held before being taken for burial in Nakaliro village.

The late Semwanga sat for PLE at Bishop Brown P/S in Kayunga Town.