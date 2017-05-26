25 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Performance and Plans of CIPF

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, has called for support to the activities of the Council for International People's Friendship (CIPF) that cope with the general policy of international relations.

This came when the Vice - President received Thursday at the Republican Palace the Secretary General of CIPF, Ambassador Abdul-Moniem Al-Sunni, who informed the Vice - President on the performance of the council in the past period and its plans for boosting the relations between the Sudanese people and other nations.

CIPF Secretary General has affirmed the council's concern with support to the communities, foreign students and the citizens of South Sudan State who migrated to Sudan due to the conditions of instability in their country.

He referred to the activity of CIPF in urging the international community to support the southern refugees.

Al-Sunni said that the Vice - President has stressed the importance of reactivating the activities of CIPF and enabling them to carry out their role in bolstering the ties between the Sudanese and other peoples, adding that the Vice - President has appreciated the performance of CIPF in the past period.

