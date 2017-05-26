Sudan: VP Briefed On Development of Humanitarian Situations in the Country

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman was briefed on the humanitarian situations in the country, specially, what concerning the progress of work of the Higher Committee the Affected people and the refuges from the State of South Sudan.

The Vice-President who met, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, the Humanitarian Aid Commissioner (HAC), Ahmed Mohammed Adam gave directives for intensifying contacts with the donors to remedy the situation before the rainfall.

HAC told SUNA that the meeting discussed the humanitarian assistances extended to the South Sudan State refugees and the convoys launched by the national and international organizations to support the situation in the south, noting that the response of the international community is still below the required needs.

He pointed out that he briefed the VP on the new humanitarian work plan which was agreed upon by Sudan and the United Nations.