25 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP Briefed On Development of Humanitarian Situations in the Country

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman was briefed on the humanitarian situations in the country, specially, what concerning the progress of work of the Higher Committee the Affected people and the refuges from the State of South Sudan.

The Vice-President who met, Thursday, at the Republican Palace, the Humanitarian Aid Commissioner (HAC), Ahmed Mohammed Adam gave directives for intensifying contacts with the donors to remedy the situation before the rainfall.

HAC told SUNA that the meeting discussed the humanitarian assistances extended to the South Sudan State refugees and the convoys launched by the national and international organizations to support the situation in the south, noting that the response of the international community is still below the required needs.

He pointed out that he briefed the VP on the new humanitarian work plan which was agreed upon by Sudan and the United Nations.

Sudan

Cholera Spreads Amid Govt Denial

Cholera continues to spread in Sudan's eastern states, with more fatalities and infections reported across White Nile… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.