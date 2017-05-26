Sudan: Council of Ministers Approves Loan Agreement for Establishment of Al-Bagair Power Station

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in a meeting which was chaired by the First Vice-President and National Prime Minsiter , Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih approved a 172 million dollars-loan agreement for establishing electricity station at Al-Bagair area funded by the Arab Fund for Economic Development presented by Minister of Water Resources and Electricity, Engineer Mutaz Musa.

Official Spokesman of the Council of Ministers, Dr Omer Mohamed Salih said in press statements , that the station would add 350mw to the national grid and that the loan would be settled within twenty years with period of grace of five years.

He added that the agreement would be referred to the Natioanl Assembly to approve it.