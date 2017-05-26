Sudan: Council of Ministers Hails Victories of Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers has affirmed its support to the Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in confronting anyone who attempts to undermine the nation's security and stability.

In its sitting Thursday, under chairmanship of the First Vice - President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, the Council of Ministers has hailed the victories scored lately against the outlaws movements in North and East Darfur.

Meanwhile, the Parliament was briefed by the Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Awad Ibn-Oaf, on the recent incidents in Darfur and the victories realized by the Armed Forces.