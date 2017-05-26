Sudan: Hassabo Informed On Performances and Plans of CIPF

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman has called for boosting activities of the Council for International People Friendship (CIPF) that come in line with general policies of foreign relations.

He got acquainted during his meeting with the CIPF Secretary-General , Abdul-Monem Al-Sunni in the Republican Palace, Thursday, with performance of the Council during the past period and its plans to boost contact between Sudanese people and people of other countries of the World.

The CIPF Secretary-General affirmed in press statements the Council support to communities and foreign students and people of South Sudan who refuged to Sudan due to instability in South Sudan, indicating to activity of the Sudan-South Sudan Friendship Society in urging the international community to provide support to South Sudanese people. .

He disclosed that the Vice-President stressed on importance of reactivating the friendship societies to carry out their role regarding boosting contact between Sudanese people with other people, commending performance of the Council during the past period.