Sudan: Minister Affirms State Concern With Enhancement of Education Profession

Khartoum — Minister of State at Council of Ministers, Tareq Tawfeq, has underlined the state concern with enhancement of education profession within framework of reform of the educational institutions.

This came while he was chairing in his office, Thursday, meeting of the Council of Education Professions.

The meeting reviewed role of the Council, and its task in the coming stage and preparation for holding the education profession exam according the Council Act.

The meeting indicated to importance of reactivating the Council Act and commitment to appointment of teachers who are graduated from faculties of education and educational institutes, along with tightening coordination with the states.

The meeting also noted to importance of organizing a conference for ministers of education.