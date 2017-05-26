25 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Vice - President Informed On Humanitarian Situation in the Country

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, received in his office at the Republican Palace Thursday the Commissioner General for Humanitarian Aid, Ahmed Mohamed Adam, and reviewed the humanitarian situation in the country and work of the higher committee for support to South Sudan refugees.

The Vice - President has directed the Commissioner General for Humanitarian Aid to continue contacts with the donor circles to provide support to the refugees before the rainy season.

In a press statement, the Commissioner General for Humanitarian Aid said that the meeting has discussed the situation of humanitarian aid to the refugees coming from South Sudan State and the relief convoy which had been launched by the national and international organizations for helping South Sudan refugees.

He said that the response of the international community to helping the refugees is below the required.

Adam said that he informed the Vice - President on the new humanitarian action plan which is focused on the movement from the stage of relief to the stage of development and rehabilitation, indicating that this action plan was agreed upon by Sudan and the United Nations following remarkable stability witnessed in Darfur states and a number of areas.

