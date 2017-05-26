25 May 2017

Uganda: Rights Activists Up in Arms Over Poor Education in Uganda's Slums

By Juliet Kigongo

Kampala — A consortium of civil society Organizations operating in the East African community member countries has asked government to address issues affecting children living in slum areas.

The Organizations which include African Population and Health Research Center (APHRC) and IDAY-Uganda among said, the respective countries must ensure that infrastructures such as schools in slum areas must be improved on to enable vulnerable children especially those from humble backgrounds to access quality education.

The programme coordinator IDAY -Uganda Regina Namakula says, most of the children on the city streets are from slum areas.

"Most of the parents living in these places are poor; living on one US dollar or less per day and therefore, it is very difficult for this parent to facilitate his children to access better education," Namakula said.

The organizations were meeting educationists from the member states to find ways of enabling these children benefit from urban education.

However the data analyst with the APHRC, Mr Maurice Mutisya said population in Kampala is growing at a rate of 5.4% at (World Bank 2016).

"The population in Kampala by end of 2015 was about 1.6 million, with almost 40% classified as urban poor," he said.

According to him, most of the countries in East Africa; their urban populations is characterized by rural-urban migrants, natural growth and internally displaced people like in Uganda, due to war mainly in the northern region and refugees from Sudan and Democratic Republic of Congo, they are associated with increased street families, and form a considerable proportion of the urban poor.

Legal framework in Uganda has made strides in the provision of universal primary education.

To this regard, various legal and policy frameworks are in place.

The supreme law recognizes education as a basic human right and commits to the provision of free and compulsory.

