Kenya: Stop Attacks On Jubilee or We Expose You, Uhuru Tells Mwakwere

President Uhuru Kenyatta has warned former Kenyan ambassador to Tanzania Chirau Ali Mwakwere to stop abusing him or else he will exposes his past misdeeds.

Mr Mwakwere is the Kwale Wiper nominee for governor in the August 8 elections.

Mr Kenyatta said he had given Mr Mwakwere a second lifeline when he appointed him ambassador after losing in the Kwale Senate race in 2013.

Speaking in Lunga Lunga Thursday after launching a 17.2km road to Vanga, Mr Kenyatta told Mr Mwakwere to be careful.

"I was shocked when he joined our opponents after giving him the ambassadorial post. Now he is abusing my administration (saying) that we have grabbed land and other silly claims.

"I am warning him to desist and do peaceful campaigns or I will expose all his ills. I have all his files and I can open them to the public any time," he said.

MINING LICENSES

Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani started the attack on Mwakwere when she claimed he had accused Governor Mvurya of issuing a mining licence to Cotec Company which she said was issued when Mr Mwakwere was a Cabinet minister.

Mr Kenyatta urged Kwale voters to elect him for a second term if they want development.

"I am building roads such as the Samburu-Kwale one, the Lunga Lunga road and others. I sent medical equipment... which enabled Msambweni Hospital become a level five hospital, among others.

PLEA FOR VOTES

"I urge you to walk with us and elect me for a second term if you want justice, change and development unlike our opponents who are propaganda experts," he said.

The President denied that his administration has marginalised Muslims, saying they have been appointed to numerous senior government positions including those of ambassadors.

He asked voters to re-elect Governor Mvurya who was voted on an ODM ticket in 2013 "but chose to join us for the sake of development".

Kinango MP Gonzi Rai, host Khaatib Mwashetani and Woman Rep Zainab Chidzuga pledged to deliver the Kwale County vote to Jubilee.