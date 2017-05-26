Kenya: Tana Floods Disrupt Bridge Construction

Heavy floods have disrupted construction of a Sh200 million two-lane steel bridge across River Tana.

The bridge is intended to facilitate trade and address cases of crocodile attacks on residents crossing the river.

Construction works at Bura Kofira, Garsen Constituency, started last year but stalled due to flooding following recent heavy rains in the area.

ABANDONED WORK

The Chief Executive Officer of Tunasco Insaat Abdulkadir Mohamed Omar said his engineers and technical team abandoned the work due to rising levels of water in the river for fear of crocodile attacks.

"One of the challenges we have been facing is the unpredictable rise and fall of water levels, hence making it difficult to plan. The under water works are now complete, what remains is easier and manageable," said Mr Omar.

He said work will start anytime soon once the water subsides and added that the project will be completed before August.

"The concrete structure is constructed above the water levels and the steel is ready for assembling as it has already been fabricated. All we need is for the water to subside a little for us to move some of the equipment.

"Once we are done with the middle concrete works, the project will be as good as completed," he added.

FLAGSHIP PROJECT

The bridge is among five flagship projects of Governor Hussein Dado's administration, meant to prompt development in the arid and semi-arid county.

Mr Dado said the bridge not only will help the community move freely without fear of crocodile attacks but also will increase movement of farm produce and other commodities across the river.

Previously, the community used make shift canoes to cross the river despite the danger of being attacked crocodiles especially during rains.

The governor said between 20,000 to 30,000 people residing on lower Tana were in the danger of drowning and being attacked by crocodiles due to heavy floods.