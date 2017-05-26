Kenya: Kidero, Sonko Clash Over Garbage Collection

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and Senator Mike Sonko have renewed their bitter war over garbage collection in the city.

The County government has warned against unauthorised garbage collectors in the wake of Sonko rescue Team carrying out the exercise duped "operation ngarisha jiji".

Speaking at City Hall, the county secretary Robert Ayisi said that they will only allow people who carry out garbage collection following the right procedure.

Dr Ayisi said that anyone found collecting garbage without the conditions set by the County government will be committing an illegality.

"We do not mind anyone collecting garbage but they should follow the procedure that meets the county conditions and that of the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) by having the right licences,"said Dr Ayisi.

Dr Ayisi said that the person collecting garbage should also register their garbage tracks.

The County Secretary said that they always partner with other organisations but will not allow people who dump garbage somewhere at night and collect the same garbage in the name of cleaning.

Speaking to Nation, County executive for environment Peter Kimori has accused the senator of politicking on pretence that he was cleaning the city.

Eng Kimori said that the garbage that Mr Sonko was collecting in Eastleigh was in a collection point where the business people put their dirt before City Hall collects -- twice a week.

He added that he had sent a team to arrest the illegal garbage collectors but they ran away on Tuesday.

"We are on high alert... if we find the team collecting garbage without proper documentation we will arrest them," said Eng kimori.

However Senator Sonko on his Facebook page said that his team is conducting an operation dubbed "operation ngarisha jiji" aimed at making sure all estates and slums are cleaned up and restored back to their lost glory.

"I wish to confirm that my team has been taking the collected garbage to the Dandora dump site using our trucks," said Mr Sonko.

On Garbage menace, the County Secretary admitted that Nairobi was overwhelmed by garbage but it was doing its best to collect and have a clean environment.