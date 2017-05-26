Kenya: Chaos Leaves Two Injured in Tharaka-Nithi

Two people were injured after supporters of Tharaka-Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa and Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Muthomi Njuki clashed at Marimanti town.

Mr Njuki's supporters accused Mr Ragwa of claiming that the legislator does not qualify to be a governor because he has not uplifted the lives of his constituents.

"The sentiments by the Governor were unfortunate and are meant to divide the people of Tharaka-Nithi and should be treated as hate speech," Mr James Murithi, a resident of Marimanti, said.

LEADERS TO BLAME

One was injured on the head and the other on the leg.

The group spoke to reporters at Marimanti stadium then matched on the highway waving placards condemning Governor Ragwa.

Later, a group supporting Mr Ragwa ran after them, hurling stones hence injuring the two.

Tharaka South OCPD Dominic Mukoma faulted the politicians for inciting youths to hold demonstrations.

"The demonstrators had not contacted the police for permit and we treat them as goons," Mr Mukoma said.

Mr Ragwa denied inciting divisions and accused Mr Njuki of fanning violence.

"It is an fortunate for the MP to use youths wrongly," Mr Ragwa said.

I AM NOT AT FAULT

Ms Mary Muthoni, a local, said the demonstrators were not residents of Marimanti and were hired to cause chaos.

"No one should criticise Mr Ragwa for such sentiments as they are true and nobody will apologise for this," she said.

However, Mr Njuki also denied the accusation, placing blame on the county chief.

"Everybody heard the inciting speech by the governor."