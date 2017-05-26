25 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chaos Leaves Two Injured in Tharaka-Nithi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Njeru

Two people were injured after supporters of Tharaka-Nithi Governor Samuel Ragwa and Chuka/Igambang'ombe MP Muthomi Njuki clashed at Marimanti town.

Mr Njuki's supporters accused Mr Ragwa of claiming that the legislator does not qualify to be a governor because he has not uplifted the lives of his constituents.

"The sentiments by the Governor were unfortunate and are meant to divide the people of Tharaka-Nithi and should be treated as hate speech," Mr James Murithi, a resident of Marimanti, said.

LEADERS TO BLAME

One was injured on the head and the other on the leg.

The group spoke to reporters at Marimanti stadium then matched on the highway waving placards condemning Governor Ragwa.

Later, a group supporting Mr Ragwa ran after them, hurling stones hence injuring the two.

Tharaka South OCPD Dominic Mukoma faulted the politicians for inciting youths to hold demonstrations.

"The demonstrators had not contacted the police for permit and we treat them as goons," Mr Mukoma said.

Mr Ragwa denied inciting divisions and accused Mr Njuki of fanning violence.

"It is an fortunate for the MP to use youths wrongly," Mr Ragwa said.

I AM NOT AT FAULT

Ms Mary Muthoni, a local, said the demonstrators were not residents of Marimanti and were hired to cause chaos.

"No one should criticise Mr Ragwa for such sentiments as they are true and nobody will apologise for this," she said.

However, Mr Njuki also denied the accusation, placing blame on the county chief.

"Everybody heard the inciting speech by the governor."

Kenya

Boda Boda Makes It Into Oxford Dictionary

Boda boda is one of the latest additions to the 9th edition of the Oxford Advanced Learner's dictionary. The new words… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.