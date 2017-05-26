Kenya: Young Talent Stake Claim to Team Kenya

The Iaaf World Under-18 Youth Championships pre-trials on Thursday at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret produced outstanding duels as fledgling talent staked their claim for selection to Team Kenya.

The championships will be held in Nairobi in July.

The youths selected in Eldoret against clash at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani for the right to join the final team represent Kenyua in the biennial international youths' athletics extravaganza.

In boy's 3,000m, Victor Kurgat from South Rift lit the field with excitement when he clocked 8:00.0 to win his heat, followed in second place by Stanley Bor from Central Rift (8:00.3) and Leonard Kipkemoi third (8:06.0).

A confident, belligerent Kurgat said he was going for nothing short of victory in Friday 's final.

"I'm really happy to have won but I'm looking forward to getting selected to represent Kenya in the championships. I know what I have to do," said Kurgat.

In heat two of the men's 3,000m which was run slower, Edward Kibet from South Rift and his team mate Edward Sakayo finished neck-and-neck to the excitement of the crowd.

Kibet clocked 8:06.7 as Sakayo finished in 8:06.8 while Dominic Kiptum from Western region settled for third place in 8:09.0.

Rift Valley Secondary School 1,500m champion Justus Kiplagat hit the front after the gun in his speciality to show the rest of the field a clean pair of heels.

Those flattened by the promising Kiplagat included Jacob Kosgei - expected to shine in the pre-trials - who placed third during the AK Eldoret meet last weekend.

He finished second.

Kiplagat said that he had done good training and he is looking forward to another good run on Friday.

"I ran well today because I had done good training and my focus is to be in the Kenyan team."

Kosgei ,cousin of triple World champion in 1,500 Asbel kiprop, said he was not done yet and today would show his true colours - those of a champion.