Kenya: Homa Bay Governor Faces Resistance in Campaign Trail

Police fired in the air and lobbed several teargas canisters to disperse rowdy youths who tried to block Homa Bay Governor Cyprian Awiti's convoy in Oyugis Town on Thursday.

Trouble started when the youths shouting "tiacha tiacha," a slogan associated with his opponent, Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga, threw stones at the governor's convoy.

Mr Magwanga, an independent candidate, is seeking to oust Mr Awiti, the ODM nominee.

The youths demanded that the Governor explains to them how he acquired the ODM nomination certificate.

A melee ensued forcing the law enforcement officers, detailed to maintain peace, to lob several teargas canisters as the Governor's motorcade sped off.

Governor Awiti also faced crowds chanting slogans in support of his opponents in Chabera, Rangwe, Nyawita and Rodi Kopany trading centres.

Addressing a gathering at Rodi Trading Centre, the governor said he was aware the youths had also been hired to block his entry to Homa Bay Town.

"I won't be cowed," he said.

"I have heard that there is tension in Homa Bay Town but I am still going to be received there," said Mr Awiti.

Mr Awiti is making his first public appearance since the controversial ODM primaries, in which he was declared the winner amid protests.

Governor Awiti, who was flanked by his deputy Hamilton Orata, called for peace while thanking residents for choosing him during the primaries.

"I ask for residents of Homa Bay to embrace peace during this electioneering period," said Mr Awiti.