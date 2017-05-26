26 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Africa Turns 54, Reaches Out to Its 'Un-Sober' Youth

By Deus Ngowi

Arusha — AT 54, festivities to mark 'Africa Day' took off here with calls whose message narrowed down to harnessing the demographic dividend through investments in youth.

At a ceremony held at the African Court on Human and People's Rights grounds, there was one particular message directed at enhancing war against drugs.

Significantly, the event also that brought together students from St Jude's School, Makumira University and youth from other circles - but officiated by an elder: President of the Court Judge Sylvain Ore.

The judge said the Court respects commemoration of the Day and it carries on to work with other organs of African Union (AU), whose predecessor, the Organization of African Union (OAU), was established on May 25, 1963 at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Judge Ore said it was pertinent that substantial investment targets the youth to reflect what the AU wishes -- so that the required social framework is attained in line with rights of the children.

He thanked those in attendance for donating blood, an exercise that went concurrently with a workshop on drugs going by the theme Impact of Drugs on Youth.

In a speech on behalf of Arusha Regional Medical Officer, Ms Nembris Wanangwa said drug abuse was common within the region, singling lack of 'sober houses' as some of the challenges facing them.

Ms Wanangwa from the Mental Health Department of Arusha Regional Referral Hospital (Mount Meru) said clients have had to go "as far as Kilimanjaro, Tanga, Hydom or Nairobi for sober house services, something that is costly."

She said more male victims come out than females, and identified the substances in common use as: cannabis, cocaine, heroin, sniffing glue and khat, among others, and underlined that most abusers started - almost always -- with excessive alcohol consumption.

The medical expert said Government was supporting them but much remains undone -- to reach out to more youth and raise awareness.

