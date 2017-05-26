Tanzania: Two Tennis Athletes for Tennis Tour of Italy

After eight months of anticipation, the first batch of tennis athletes leave the country mid next month for an experience gathering tennis tour of Italy courtesy of Italian based Tennis for Africa Initiative.

And training under African tennis legend and former South African professional Kevin Anderson, would be a massive experience with the scholarships developed in the framework of a social developing project for the youth through the promotion of sports with a soft eye for discipline in tennis.

Local tennis development partner Inger Njau named the two as 20 year olds Abuu Risasi and Goodluck Mollel based in Arusha and Dar es Salaam respectively, saying both are among beneficiaries of four tennis scholarships offered to Tanzania under the initiative Tennis Camps run by Tennis for Africa. Other beneficiaries include Martin Yona and Salum Msafiri.

The four beneficiaries made an overwhelming tennis mark for themselves as Tanzania tennis family and enthusiast celebrated the Six Edition of BQ Open Junior Tennis Championship held at the expansive Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club in November 2016, thanks to local construction firm BQ Contractors Limited.

Italian Tennis Coach and Tennis for Africa Coordinator, Fabrizio Caldarone oversaw the selection that attracted 10 tennis players to a thorny test of round-robins that weighed into the players discipline, level of play and hunger for individual success.

While the first two will train in the City of Padoa at the TEAM 2001 Tennis Academy of Gianfranco Barbiero, the others will be in Rome at the BFD Tennis Academy of Fabrizio Di Meo.

The project is totally financed by private donations and sponsored by TopSeed and Diadora with overwhelming support of the two academies.