26 May 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Coast Region Killings Disappoint CCM

Photo: The Citizen
A widow of Mwajuma Mustafa who was shot eight times in Rufuji killings.
By Abela Msikula

The ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has requested the government to invest more and improve security in Coast Region.

Residents in the region live in fear and some have decided to abandon their homes.

The party's National Executive Secretary of Ideology and Publicity, Mr Humphrey Polepole, told media practitioners yesterday in Dar es Salaam that CCM, like any other political party is mandated to speak out on behalf of the citizens and direct the government to be responsible on any matter.

"We do wonder why other political parties have remained silent on this matter.

They are talking about other issues as if they are not aware of what is going on in Rufiji, Mkuranga and Kibiti areas in the region.

"It seems that our cooperation emerges only when we collect subsidies (ruzuku) and other simple issues," he said.

He insisted that state security organs should confront the now notorious killers citing them as people who have no any element of humanity, religion and compassion at all.

Mr Polepole reminded the public that it is only God who has final authority to take human life, adding that: "Outside religious faith, it is only the state that has power to take a person' life. But who are these killers?"

He went on to say that CCM has been making follow-ups over the matter and found that serious effort was missing to tackle the perpetrators. Instead, innocent people continued perishing as some security organs remained silent.

CCM and the public in general kept waiting for incisive action on the killings, according to Mr Polepole, but nothing satisfactory has been done so far.

He added that they want to see something happening since they are now tired of waiting. owever, he refrained from revealing the steps to be taken by his party in case there are no any changes.

He also hesitated to expose on whether CCM had set a specific timeframe before looking for further measures. Mr Polepole sent CCM condolences and get-well-soon greetings to those who lost their relatives as well as those who got injured in the incidents.

