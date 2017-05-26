Nine out of 10 Kenyan workers (89 per cent) go the extra mile at work for better output, exceeding the global average of 83 per cent and Africa's 87 per cent according to a new study.

The revelations from a study on employer attractiveness and talent attraction conducted by Global Career Company and Willis Towers Watson were released during a two-day conference held in Nairobi.

In the meanwhile recruiters have urged companies to be innovative to attract and retain top talent in the digital age.

Human resources (HR) directors who participated in the a conference that ended yesterday said technological advancements posed a great challenge to HR departments as they try to identify and retain talent in the new context.

"We have to be innovative as it key to being in a position to adopt technology to implement change," said Nation Media Group human resources director David Kiambi.

Mr Kiambi speaking on how to nurture good and successful leaders in an organisation, said the line management has the responsibility of identifying and shaping future leaders and the role of HR department is only to facilitate.

Participants noted that while the rapid change has been precipitated by technological advancement, human resources directors must be versatile and innovative to identify and retain talent.