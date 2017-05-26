Nigeria: Edwin Clark at 90 - Who Says Nigeria Is Indissoluble? - Ango Abdullahi

Abuja — Former Vice chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Prof. Ango Abdullahi, has picked holes in comments of some leaders that Nigeria as a country is indivisble and warned that the unity of the nation should not be taken for granted.

Speaking at the 90th birthday ceremony of elder stateman, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark in Abuja, yesterday, he queried the position of those who hold the view that the nation must remain as an entity despite evident discontents in many parts of the country.

Professor Abdullahi said opposed the implementation of the 2014 National Conference, which he described as illegal, said: "I will like to convey the apparent concern over what I have had from people I have known for decades now about the future of the country. At some point, I got angry and sometime I repeat this when the chairman (of the occasion, Gen Ike Nwachukwu) said that this country is indivisible, indissoluble and so on.

"I ask them, who said so? People who sat down and wrote the constitution, who told you that countries are not dissoluble? So many countries that started as one have been dissolved. Example is India, which started as one in 1948 and by the following year it was India and Pakistan. By the next three years, it became Pakistan and Bangladesh. Only recently, the so called oldest democracy in the world, Britain, had a referendum from Scotland where Scotland wanted to opt out.

"I come from Kaduna State, the population according to the 2006 census puts us at 6.3 million. And if you look at the resources that come from the so called federation account to Kaduna, it is one quarter of what Delta gets. So, what do we expect in terms of resource allocation and collection? You expect four times the kind of development that should happen in Kaduna in the Delta.

"If you check the recent budget that has been approved by the various state governments in the country, I did an exercise on this recently and found that the budgets of the states in the Niger Delta is equal to the entire 19 Northern states put together. And this is a fact you cannot take away, so where is the money, who has it?"

Indeed, Professor Abdullahi's comments came on a day that clamour for restructuring of Nigeria re-vibrated at the National Discourse held in honour of Chief Clark. Prominent Nigerians at the event insisted that restructuring ad true federalism were the surest path to the unity and development of the country.

Most of the speakers were resolute that Nigeria would remain as an indissoluble entity but with federating states controlling their resources.

The discourse was themed: "Restructuring, true Federalism and Resource Control, Panacea for enduring peace and sustainable development in Nigeria."

Unless states control resources, govs won't work - Attah

Former governor of Alwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah opened discussions, maintaining that restructuring the country was the only way the country could move forward.

Attah said that for any structure to endure or make any claim to permanence, it must be set on a solid foundation, adding that Nigeria was set on a very solid foundation by the founding fathers and has every reason to claim endurance and permanence provided no one interferes with or damages the foundation.

"If we must be honest, we must accept the fact that our current problem stems from only one thing, the sad fact that we had abandoned our industry, our entrepreneurial spirit, our agriculture, everything and drowned ourselves in the false belief that oil and oil alone could sustain us and develop the entire country.

"There is no governor today that will lift a finger or put himself out to diversify when every month he can come to Abuja to collect his share of the booty. The only reason he would diversify is if he knows that the survival of his state depends on it.

"A governor who knows that the only means of survival for his state is if oil and gas continue to flow through those pipelines will take every possible measure to protect them. But he can only do that with his state police.

"In a true federalism, a governor would gladly invest in the potentials of another state to generate income for his state and this indeed used to happen. We must now go back to all the things that we used to do in the past that kept us alive, vibrant and prosperous; all the things that made for competitive and rapid development of the country."

Let's implement 2014 confab --Ike Nwachukwu

On his part, Chairman of the occasion and a former Minister of External Affairs, Senator Ike Nwachukwu, said that the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference addressed most of the problems facing the country that would foster peace and unity of the country, which included restructuring and true federalism.

He said that the founding fathers of the country opted for true federalism but that his generation had cost the country all the pains and disorder.

He said the nation's economy was in comatose and that the country had suffered in recent times which has affected her economic growth, adding that the country has not been honest with her population.

"Looking at the recommendations of the 2014 National Conference, one cannot but recommend the implementation of the 2014 National Conference report to our people and the government of Nigeria. It is therefore, abundantly evident that Nigeria has natural and human resources to become one of the most developed countries in the world."

Nigeria is a failed state --Nwodo

President- General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, in his remarks, said that the future of Nigeria remained bleak "unless Nigerians come to the table to discuss Nigeria truthfully."

He said: "Almost every Nigerian agreed that Nigeria is not working but there is no clear consensus on why or on what to do about it. Some say that it is merely a problem of leadership and once that is fixed all other things will fall in place. Others say that it is a problem of corruption, once you tackle that, everything will be fine. Others have said that our problem is one of law and order, some say it is more fundamental and has to do with control of resources, structure of the federation and thus requires more equitable sharing of revenue and the devolution of powers.

"Our political system is jaundiced, unfair, exploitative and unsustainable. Since attainment of independence, the civilians have not been able to agree on a political structure. Our present constitution and the previous 1979 constitution were impositions of the military - an unrepresentative and dictatorial corps whose decrees were seriously influenced by the lop-sidedness of their composition.

"On the global Terrorism Index, Nigeria ranks 3rd after Iraq and Afghanistan and ahead of Pakistan and Syria. The World Economic Forum ranks Nigeria 127 out of 138 on the Global Competitiveness Index. The UNESCO ranks Nigeria with Chad, Pakistan and Ethiopia as the worst educational system in the world. Nigeria, according to the report, has the highest number of children out of school and one of the world's worst education systems due to a combination of corruption, conflict and lack of investment.

"In the Human Development Index of the United Nations Development Program, Nigeria ranks 152 out of 188 countries and is the lowest among OPEC countries. The data points to a bleak future as we march to post-oil world without a coherent plan to reduce conflict and build a new national consensus.

"On the positive side, there is a global consensus that Nigeria is highly potentiated. With a population of about 182 million people, by current estimates; and with our vast mineral and material resources; a well-organized Nigeria should be a land of plenty that supports its people and a leader in the comity of nations. Sadly, this is not the case."

Those opposing restructuring want to reap what they didn't sow - Odumakin

Also speaking, spokesperson, Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, took a swipe at those opposing the calls for restructuring of the country, saying that those against the moves were only interested in reaping from where they did not sow.

He also took a swipe at Professor Ango Abdullahi saying that he had no moral justification to dismiss the 2014 National Conference as illegal.

"Elders have the duty to tell the truth at all time. Prof Abdullahi said he attended the 2005 conference convoked by Obasanjo and we know that delegates to that conference were not elected,in fact the composition of that conference was not in anywhere representative as the 2014 conference as the delegates were picked by only Obasanjo and the governors."

Making a case for restructuring, he lamented that "if nationhood has not eluded us, our conversation would have moved beyond these issues to fundamental discourse about our advancement in the global community with competitive edge that would have flown from our endowment, the way individuals among us have gone ahead to beat the rest of the world in different areas of human endeavour."

Reaping without sowing

Odumakin continued: "I am of the full persuasion that resource ownership is a key ingredient of federalism. The reason why it is opposed in Nigeria and we are locked in this perpetual feud over the oil of Niger Delta and the VAT of Lagos is the culture of reaping without sowing.

"Prof Abdullahi said that Delta collects more money than many states in the North and his shock absorbers were falling off when last he drove to the state because of bad roads. We will do audit with Delta but we need to ask how much those who collect lesser than Delta are bringing to the sharing table. The data of the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of some states and what they shared from the Federation Account between June 2015 and May 2016 may be useful here:

STATE IGR. FAAC ALLOCATION

Yobe. N2.2b. N57b

Zamfara. N2.7b. N56b

Kebbi. N3.5b. N64.8b

Borno. N3.5b. N78.7b

Nassarawa. N4.4b. N50.5b

Gombe. N4.7b. N49.8b

Jigawa. N5b. N73b

"Most of the IGR are also taxes collected from salaries paid from Abuja allocations. This is the best these states can have because they have refused to see the better possibilities under a restructured polity with every section of the country engaged in productive activities if we freed Solid Minerals from the Exclusive List.

"I have also heard arguments promoted by people like Alahaji Tanko Yakassai, that those who advocate restructuring want to deny the North two advantages they are using to harvest revenue in Abuja, population. So there is no better use for land ,a critical factor of production than using it to hustle for funds in Abuja? The land mass of Netherlands is lesser than that of Niger State but it is the second largest exporter of agriculture after the USA.

"China is the most populous country in the world and they are working with millions spread across the world making money with their skills. There is no credible census in Nigeria but let us agree you are more populous, why don't you train your population productivity and let them earn money instead of using it as advantage to reap where you did not sow?

"We are fighting bitterly for "our power" at every election over oil gas revenue without realizing that it cannot make us prosperous because it is just too small. The culture of indolence has blocked good economic sense. A country like Ireland has a population of 4.6m with a GDP of $23b while Nigeria with 200m people has a GDP of $481b.Ireland has no oil and gas.

"Between June 2015 and July 2016, Nigeria received $3.4b on oil and gas while Disneyland made $13.8b in the corresponding period .New York Fire Service Department is spending $1.9b in the year 2017. Yet we have an untapped annual N50trn annual economy we are not tapping because of command and control for hegemonic domination.

"There is Silver and Wolfamite in Kano,Kaduna,Bauchi and Niger. Manganese in Bauchi, Katsina;Talc in Yobe and Kaduna; Silica in Jigawa and Kano; Diatomite in Yobe and Phosphate in Sokoto among others. The South West, South East and South are blessed with diverse resources that are untapped because Abuja is a drag.

"What restructuring means is that we should become a productive country with prosperity spread all over our entity .It is only those who think they can prosper only in inequity that will continue to oppose this."

Also, former Minister of Science and Technology, Prof Turner Isoun, flayed Ango for saying that the issue should be about resource management and not resource control.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that if Nigeria as a country must get it and improve on the welfare of the people, Nigeria as a country must restructure its federal structure.

He spoke Wednesday night at the 90th Birthday Gala Night in honour of Chief Clark in Abuja.

