Kenya: ODM Claims Ranguma Yet to Resign From Party

The race for the Kisumu governor's seat has taken a fresh twist after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) denied receiving a resignation letter from Governor Jack Ranguma, which would clear the way for him to run as an independent candidate.

Mr Ranguma is among four contestants listed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) as candidates for the gubernatorial seat in the August 8 General Election.

Other candidates are Kisumu Senator Anyang' Nyong'o (ODM), former Senior Deputy Clerk of the National Assembly Peter Omollo (ANC), banker David Wayiera (Alternative Party of Kenya) and Ms Christine Atieno Otieno (Jubilee Party).

STILL MEMBERS

But Mr Ranguma's fate remains unknown after ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong'wen, in a letter to Odinga Oboge Advocates, said that the governor and Mr Ken Obiero, independent aspirant for the Kisumu West parliamentary seat, were still party members.

"So far the party has not been furnished with any document related to their resignation," Mr Ong'wen said in his letter dated May 25.

Mr Gordon Sewe Okello, a voter in Kisumu West, represented by the law firm, sought to know if Mr Ranguma and Mr Obiero had resigned from ODM.

RESIGNATION LETTER

But Mr Ranguma, through his communications office, insisted he had resigned from the party on May 2 to vie as an independent candidate.

In a letter seen today by the Nation addressed to the ODM chairman and copied to the Registrar of Political Parties; and purportedly received by the party, Mr Ranguma wrote: "I Jackstone Nyanungo Ranguma of ID number 4435125, ODM life member number 1622 hereby officially tender my resignation from ODM effective immediately."

ODM National Chairman John Mbadi however denied receipt of Mr Ranguma's resignation letter allegedly copied to him.

"I have not seen that letter and if it exists then it has not been delivered to me," Mr Mbadi said.

CHAOTIC NOMINATION

In the letter, Mr Ranguma said he took the decision to resign due to "widespread fraud and unfair electoral processes witnessed in the party's nomination that took place on April 25, 2017".

According to the Elections Act of 2011, an aspirant should not be a member of any registered party at least three months to the General Election.

Through Odinga Oboge Advocates, Mr Okello, in his letter dated May 23, 2017, had requested ODM to release copies of Mr Ranguma and Mr Obiero's resignation letters "or information relating to their resignation dates from your party."

"...our client, being a voter and a resident of Kisumu West Constituency, wishes to get the said information from your good offices for purposes of petitioning the Honourable High Court of Kenya on the legality of the said aspirants to vie as independent candidates," the letter from the law firm read.

NYONG'O'S WIN

A senior official at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties had today intimated to the Nation that some candidates opted to write their resignation letters directly to their office for their names to be expunged from their respective party registers.

"In such cases, their resignation letters were photocopied and sent to their former parties," the official, who declined to be quoted, said.

If Mr Ranguma proves his case, he will face off with four candidates in his quest to retain his seat.

The race will be a rematch between Prof Nyong'o, who has clinched the dominant ODM party ticket and Mr Ranguma.

Mr Ranguma had contested Prof Nyong'o's win in the ODM primaries, leading to his decision to run as an independent candidate.

NASA CANDIDATES

According to county returning officer Tom Okong'o, Prof Nyong'o garnered 164,110 votes against Mr Ranguma's 91,480 votes.

Dr Hezron McObewa was announced third with 62,670 votes.

There was confusion in the county after deputy returning officer Richard Kiyondi, a few hours later, declared Mr Ranguma winner with 118, 934 votes against Dr McObewa's 47,930 with Prof Nyong'o coming third with 32,028 votes.

However, the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal later dismissed the complaint against Prof Nyong'o filed by two voters, citing lack of jurisdiction to hear and determine the outcome of the case, which it said was not properly filed before it.

ODM leader Raila Odinga has insisted that he will rally behind his party candidates and other Nasa-affiliated candidates in areas where ODM has no candidate.

CLAN VS PARTY

His move to reject independent candidates has however received a backlash from the independents and their supporters, particularly in his Nyanza backyard.

His decision to root for ODM candidates in the campaigns is however seen as a big challenge to Mr Ranguma and the other candidates, since Prof Nyong'o has already bagged the ODM ticket.

The voting in Kisumu County is also likely to be influenced by clannism, but party politics could overshadow the clan factor if Mr Odinga stamps his authority in the politics of the region.

The choice of running mate is also a factor that analysts say cannot be overlooked.

VOTES

Clans in Kisumu include Seme where Prof Nyong'o hails, Mr Ranguma and Mr Omollo's Kano and Kisumo, where Ms Otieno and Mr Wayiera hail, as well as Kajulu and Nyakach.

The diaspora people who are Kisumu non-natives also have a huge chunk of votes, especially in the densely-populated Kisumu Central Constituency, which can tilt the scale in the race.

Nyando MP Fred Outa, a native of Kano, has clinched the ODM ticket to vie for senator, while Rozah Buyu of Kisomo clan has the party's certificate to run for the woman rep position.

This leaves Nyakach and Kajulu with no slots.

Insiders in Prof Nyong'o's camp say he has already settled on a running mate from Nyakach Sub-County.

Apart from Prof Nyong'o and Mr Ranguma, Mr Omollo of ANC, Ms Otieno of Jubilee party and Mr Wayiera of the Alternative Party of Kenya (Alp Kenya) have also stretched their ambitions to secure the coveted Kisumu governor seat.

Even though there is a thinking that they have overstretched their ambitions, they have said they have what it takes to win