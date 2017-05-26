Kenya: Elders Divided On Plans to Get Single Rival to Face Konchella

Divisions have rocked plans by elders from the Moitanik Maasai clan in Transmara to endorse one candidate to vie against Kilgoris MP Gideon Konchella in the August 8 election.

A string of meetings called to discuss the matter have only succeeded in creating more divisions and dampening the prospects of a mutual agreement.

On Tuesday, 23 elders met at Shartuka area in a last-ditch attempt at unity, but it also ended in disarray with the elders now split into two factions.

NASA FACTOR

One group has coalesced around former Kenyan ambassador to China Julius Sunkuli, while the other has declared support for the National Super Alliance (Nasa) duo: Peter Morintat of ODM and Richard Kelele of Chama Cha Mashinani.

Mr Morintat said that the two Nasa affiliate parties are crafting a possible alliance that will see one of them step down in favour of the other.

The biggest winner in the standoff stands to be Mr Konchella, who is just winding up his third term.

He has already been endorsed by the elders of his Wuasi Nkishu clan.

PUBLIC SERVICE

Mr Konchella garnered 19,531 votes in the just-concluded primary to clinch the ticket, against 19,065 won by Joel Tasur, his closest rival

By clinching the Jubilee ticket, Mr Konchella overcame the first huddle on his way erected by the Moitanik elders, who are bent on clipping his wings.

Mr Tasur is also from the Moitanik clan.

"Twenty-three elders met and the series of meetings culminated in Mr Sunkuli being picked to represent the clan's interest," Mr Joseph ole Nanyokie, an elder who led the talks, said.

He explained that Mr Sunkuli's long career in public service put him in good stead over his rivals to win the seat.

ELDERS' ENDORSEMENT

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Sunkuli said that he fits the bill, owing to his experience in governance as a former MP and Kenya's ambassador to China from 2008 to 2013.

"I'm happy that the elders settled on me to represent them in the next parliament.

"I promise to advance the cause of the clan without forgetting that of the other clans as well as all tribes living in Trans Mara," he said. He is contesting on a KANU ticket.

He asked the Nasa candidates to honour the elders' decision instead of engaging in "self-destructive competitions", which could easily hand the ticket to Mr Konchella.

OPPOSITION POPULARITY

However, Mr Morintat dismissed the endorsement as a unilateral decision of only a section of elders who are allied to Mr Sunkuli.

He said that only five out of the 23 elders had backed Mr Sunkuli and therefore their declaration does not represent the wishes of the people.

'The few elders who endorsed Mr Sunkuli at Ng'anayio on Wednesday are his own supporters and they could not have been speaking on behalf of the community. We urge our supporters not to believe those lies," Mr Morintat said.

He said that only the National Super Alliance was able to outflank Jubilee in the coming polls owing to its majority support in the constituency.

He added: "Honourable Kelele and I are working on a possible alliance, which will present the real threat to Konchella's third term bid.

"The decision on who should step down to support the other will be communicated soon."

SACRIFICE AMBITION

Mr Kelele exuded confidence that they will clinch the seat.

He asked the electorate to vote out the old guards and instead choose youthful leaders as they come in with fresh energy and innovative ideas.

'Leadership is about self-sacrifice and at times swallowing one's pride.

"Any leader who does not want to sacrifice on behalf of a colleague can never be trusted with public resources," he said.

The need for the clan to endorse one candidate to avoid splitting its votes to the incumbent's advantage has acquired fresh urgency as the clock ticks toward August 8 General Election.

Recently, Narok governorship aspirant on a CCM ticket Patrick Ntutu urged the clan to choose one candidate or risk handing the ticket to Mr Konchella.