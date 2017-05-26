Kenya: I've What It Takes to Be President in 2022, Says Munya

Meru Governor Peter Munya has said he has what it takes to compete with Deputy President William Ruto in the 2022 presidential race.

Speaking at Maua Stadium on Thursday evening, Mr Munya said no one can stop his march to the presidency.

Mr Munya gave Sh3 million to Mugwe Community Development Organisation that brings together more than 700 women groups engaging in table banking.

He said by taking the leadership of the Party of National Unity (PNU), he had his eyes set on the presidency and called on Meru residents to vote PNU candidates to enable him realise his ambition.

NATIONAL POLITICS

"We said Meru must also feature in the national politics going forward. What is wrong with that? When I declare that I will vie for president, Senator Kiraitu Murungi tells me that I shouldn't and that I should support the deputy president. Will someone die if I vie for presidency?" Mr Munya asked.

He added, "What does (Mr) Ruto have that I do not have? Mr Ruto does not have higher education qualifications than me. I am qualified to be president and I will be on the ballot in 2022."

The PNU party leader said he has performed well as governor and he deserves re-election.

SACCOS

"My work in the last four years has been [to raise] those in the bottom of the pyramid. I have set up 77 saccos across the county. They now have 100,000 members who now have Sh500 million in savings.

"The county microfinance bank is also advancing affordable loans to the residents. I have touched all parts of the county with development," he said.

Mr Munya said it is his duty to lead Meru people who were banking on the Alliance Party of Kenya to ascend to national limelight before the party was dissolved.

He said PNU has candidates in 31 counties and is assured of winning several parliamentary seats in northern Kenya, eastern, central and Rift Valley.

"The only way you can support my dream here in Meru is electing all PNU candidates. I know we will have an MP in Mandera, Wajir, Laikipia, Kajiado and a governor in Embu. Support me to reach 2022," he said.

He accused Mr Murungi of being a stumbling block to development during his term as senator.