Nigeria: Recession - Cleric Tasks Leaders On Honesty, Integrity

The General Overseer of Treasure Word Evangelical Ministries Inc., Apostle Ralph Williams, has said Nigeria is in dire need of leaders with universal values like integrity, social justice, trustworthiness and honesty in order to conquer the present economic crisis in the county.

Speaking during the funeral lecture and service of songs in honour of late Pastor Joe Solomon, General Superintendent of Christ Disciples Central Fellowship, Apostle Williams, who was one of the guest speakers, reiterated the need for all Nigerians to imbibe the virtues of trustworthiness, honesty, integrity, hardwork to ensure speedy development of the country.

Delivering a lecture on "Following the path of Integrity," Williams said integrity was one of the crucial issues that we need to look into in Nigeria, in order to get out of the present economic recession.

In his words: "Integrity is what will help us in the fight against corruption. People no longer believe in the Nigeria political system, because nobody says the truth any more."

Speaking about the life of Pastor Joe Solomon, the Apostle said the late man of God was a man of integrity, who contributed a lot to the Christendom and has lived a purposeful life.

He said: "What ever we do as Christians, we should know that one day, people will witness against our integrity. How far you will go in life is determined by the kind of foundation that you lay."

