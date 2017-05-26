Nigeria: UN Trains FAAN AVSEC Officers On Counter Terrorism

The United Nations, UN, has sponsored the training of Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, Security Officers, FAAN AVSEC, on counter terrorism. The training, organized by the REDLINE ASSURED SECURITY; United Kingdom , was tagged 'Train the Trainer Course 19' and lasted four months.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika expressed a deep sense of fulfillment with the exercise and said he will continue to do everything "within his powers to encourage and promote knowledge development in every facet of the industry". He also promised to empower the graduands in every way legally possible, including equipping them with light arms.

The Managing Director, FAAN, Engr.Saleh Dunoma, who was represented at the event by the Authority's Director of Security Services, Group Captain USA Sadiq admonished the graduating officers to efficiently apply this knowledge and make a personal commitment to excel in their chosen careers. He also added, that this career path is crucial especially because it boarders on safety and security of lives and properties.

Dunoma further said " that human capacity development is the surest way to meet the highest standards of professionalism and best industry practices, as well as continuous training and retraining of its members of staff, in line with the provisions of the International Civil Aviation Organisation, ICAO."

In his contribution,the United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ad Interim, Mr. Mohammed Fall commended the Government of Nigeria for her significant effort in improving Aviation Security in the current context of the country. He added that this would boost global confidence, especially in doing business with the country.

Present at the event were the Hon. Minister of State, Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari; UN Resident Coordinator, Ad Interim-Mr. Mohammed Fall; Regional General Manager, North Central, Noah Sanya; General Manager, AVSEC (NCAA), Oladele Ademola amongst many other top agency staff.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of certificates to the graduands by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation.