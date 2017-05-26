Kenya: Ken Lusaka Assures Supporters He Will Be On the Ballot Box

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka has assured his supporters that he will be on the ballot in the August elections, despite attempts to label him as corrupt.

Mr Lusaka said that the propaganda being peddled by his rivals will not make him to be barred by any institution from vying.

"There are a number of human rights groups who are depending on rumours and malice to think that they will stop me from appearing on the ballot. Let them be told that theirs are efforts in futility... they have got no water tight evidence to prove their allegations," he said.

On Wednesday a human right group listed Governor Lusaka among 20 leaders who should be barred from contesting in the August polls over integrity issues.

He dismissed the report as cheap political witch-hunt by his opponents who are using the activists to distract him from his core duty of providing services to the people.

Bungoma County human rights activists have also put up spirited efforts to bar Lusaka from participating in the elections but he has been exonerated by various Senate committees due to lack of evidence.