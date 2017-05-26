26 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Ken Lusaka Assures Supporters He Will Be On the Ballot Box

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Titus Oteba

Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka has assured his supporters that he will be on the ballot in the August elections, despite attempts to label him as corrupt.

Mr Lusaka said that the propaganda being peddled by his rivals will not make him to be barred by any institution from vying.

"There are a number of human rights groups who are depending on rumours and malice to think that they will stop me from appearing on the ballot. Let them be told that theirs are efforts in futility... they have got no water tight evidence to prove their allegations," he said.

On Wednesday a human right group listed Governor Lusaka among 20 leaders who should be barred from contesting in the August polls over integrity issues.

He dismissed the report as cheap political witch-hunt by his opponents who are using the activists to distract him from his core duty of providing services to the people.

Bungoma County human rights activists have also put up spirited efforts to bar Lusaka from participating in the elections but he has been exonerated by various Senate committees due to lack of evidence.

Kenya

Boda Boda Makes It Into Oxford Dictionary

Boda boda is one of the latest additions to the 9th edition of the Oxford Advanced Learner's dictionary. The new words… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.