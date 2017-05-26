Nigeria: Police 'Intensify' Search for School Children Abducted in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command says it has intensified search for six students abducted at Igbonla Model School, near Epe, Lagos.

In a statement on Thursday, the police said Fatai Owoseni, the Police Commissioner, had raised a team to rescue the students and apprehend the suspects.

The students were abducted at around 5 a.m. on Thursday by unknown gunmen, who arrived through a creek behind the school. The hoodlums broke through the school's fence to gain access into the premises.

The incident occurred seven months after gunmen kidnapped two teachers and four pupils of the same school. The victims were later freed.

"Investigation and rescue operation started with the visit to the affected school by the Police Team led by the Commissioner of Police," said the police statement signed by Olarinde Famous-Cole, the Lagos police spokesperson.

"The team have intensified its search through the adjoining waterways into the forest.

"From the visit, it was found that the abductors used the Imeru/Oji waterway to access the swamp forest bordering the school.

"Obviously, the dastardly act of these criminal elements is nothing other than sheer wickedness as there is no justification whatsoever for abducting the innocent children.

"The trauma that the parents/guardians and relatives of these children are going through at this difficult moment can be imagined."