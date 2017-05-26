26 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: High 'Ranking' Al-Shabaab Explosives Expert Among Terror Suspects Arrested

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Manase Otsialo/The Nation
The site of the explosion in Mandera on May 24, 2017.
By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — Police say several terror suspects behind the attacks within Mandera County have been arrested.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet says one of the suspects, Ahmed Abdi Yare, who is a high-ranking Al-Shabaab explosives expert, is helping in the probe.

Police found the suspect with assorted weapons and IED making materials.

"We have also stepped our counter-terrorism operations in the region, aimed at eliminating the operatives who have infiltrated into the border areas from Somalia and their collaborators," the IG said in a statement.

He states that they are also following leads that could suggest that the attacks could be linked to racketeering in contraband and other forms of crime.

As the season of Ramadhan nears, he said terrorists were likely to, "subvert the tenets of the Holy month by staging other attacks in their vain endeavor to seek martyrdom."

The police boss further urges Kenyans to promptly report any suspicious activity using the toll-free numbers 999, 911 or 112.

The police service has suffered a major setback in the last two days, following the killing of 13 officers.

Al Shabaab militants according to police "are dispatching operatives into parts of the north eastern region to lay IEDs along routes used by our security patrols in efforts to frustrate our security operations at the border areas."

Since 2007 Al Shabaab has fought to overthrow successive internationally-backed governments in Mogadishu but only began attacking Kenya in 2011 after Nairobi ordered its troops into Somalia to fight the militants.

Kenyan soldiers are now part of a 22,000-strong African Union mission fighting in Somalia.

More on This

How I Survived Mandera Terrorist Attack

Miracles do not happen every day, but for me, there is no other way to describe how I survived the terrorist attack on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.