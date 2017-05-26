Kenya: High 'Ranking' Al-Shabaab Explosives Expert Among Terror Suspects Arrested

Photo: Manase Otsialo/The Nation

The site of the explosion in Mandera on May 24, 2017.

Nairobi — Police say several terror suspects behind the attacks within Mandera County have been arrested.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet says one of the suspects, Ahmed Abdi Yare, who is a high-ranking Al-Shabaab explosives expert, is helping in the probe.

Police found the suspect with assorted weapons and IED making materials.

"We have also stepped our counter-terrorism operations in the region, aimed at eliminating the operatives who have infiltrated into the border areas from Somalia and their collaborators," the IG said in a statement.

He states that they are also following leads that could suggest that the attacks could be linked to racketeering in contraband and other forms of crime.

As the season of Ramadhan nears, he said terrorists were likely to, "subvert the tenets of the Holy month by staging other attacks in their vain endeavor to seek martyrdom."

The police boss further urges Kenyans to promptly report any suspicious activity using the toll-free numbers 999, 911 or 112.

The police service has suffered a major setback in the last two days, following the killing of 13 officers.

Al Shabaab militants according to police "are dispatching operatives into parts of the north eastern region to lay IEDs along routes used by our security patrols in efforts to frustrate our security operations at the border areas."

Since 2007 Al Shabaab has fought to overthrow successive internationally-backed governments in Mogadishu but only began attacking Kenya in 2011 after Nairobi ordered its troops into Somalia to fight the militants.

Kenyan soldiers are now part of a 22,000-strong African Union mission fighting in Somalia.