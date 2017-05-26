Uganda: Can Torture Be Justified?

analysis

The use of torture, whether physical or psychological, raises the classic question of what is the right thing to do, and on what grounds can a wrong act be justified.

Philosopher Michael Sandel has closely and carefully examined this moral and practical question, which I have previously commented on in this column. I wish to return to this subject, yet again.

There are three broad bases upon which our actions can be justified. First, to promote societal welfare. Philosopher Jeremy Bentham summarized this in the principle of 'the greatest happiness for the greatest number of people.' The reasoning here is powerful and persuasive.

Human beings wrestle with trying to attain happiness and avoid pain. The right thing, therefore, is that which maximizes utility or happiness and diminishes pain for the majority of members of society.

The second justification is the quest for virtue and the good life. Our actions and behavior should reflect a set of values and virtues that underpin common social-being and coexistence. The right thing to do is that which is in line with civic virtue and duties of a citizen, and which affirms a body of rules for a good life.

Thus, the right thing to do advances the good life of society through upholding righteousness, honor, and proper conduct. This reasoning harkens to cultural beliefs and established norms about acceptable conduct for all.

The third ground for moral justification is the protection of individual liberty. The right thing to do is that which protects civil liberties and defends individual freedoms. Liberty and freedom are so sacrosanct that they should not be subjected to public opinion or cultural norms. They are foundational to humanity and must be the guiding principle for making moral evaluations about the right thing to do.

From these three grounds upon which moral justifications can be made, we can generate two broad answers to the question of whether or not torture can be justified.

The first response is the 'output argument' or the supposed utility and consequences of the act of torture. Does torture yield desirable outcomes that advance happiness and the aggregate utility of the majority of society? Does it contribute to civic virtue and advance the good life of society? The second answer is the 'input argument'.

Any action such as torture must be guided by the human capacity to use reason to separate good from bad and wrong from right. Since torture necessarily degrades the person, it has to be seen as wrong, in and of itself.

Let me take up the two contrasting positions in some detail. For the first position, outcomes should determine the acceptability of an action. The end should justify the means.

If torture has been proven to yield good outcomes by way of information that enhances the security and safety of the majority of members of society, then it is morally justifiable to use it as a method of information gathering. If torturing a terror suspect can make them reveal details of an imminent attack, and this helps save lives, then torture is justifiable.

There are at least two cogent objections to this consequentialist response that justifies torture on the basis of outcomes. First, the use of torture can give interrogators and security agencies misleading information. President Museveni was absolutely spot-on when he made this point last week.

What is more, because information has previously been elicited using torture, there is no guarantee that the same torture methods will always yield useful information. In other words, torture can be in vain.

Also, if state agencies such as police and the military embrace torture as an acceptable modus operandi, they inadvertently entrench a practice whose boundaries can be difficult to demarcate and control. Torture could well become personalized and privatized.

But the second, and arguably more powerful, objection to justifying torture by referring to outcomes or the utilitarian logic is that torture is bad in and of itself. Philosopher Immanuel Kant laid down the most persuasive argument against justifying actions by evoking their ends or outcomes.

Just because something leads to good outcomes and gives more pleasure than pain to the majority of people does not make it right or just. Rather, what is justifiable is the right thing for the right reason. The right action should not be deduced from the consequences, but from the intentions.

Every human being is worthy of respect and dignity because we are rational beings capable of reason unlike other beings. Kant referred to the utilitarian/consequences argument as hypothetical because you have to work backwards and justify wrong actions by referring to the outcomes.

This contrasts with Kant's idea of 'categorical imperative,' which is unconditional conduct, undertaken because it is known to be the right thing regardless of anticipated outcomes.

The fundamental reason why torture is outlawed in both the domestic laws of Uganda and in international legal and human rights instruments is because it is known to be wrong and unacceptable regardless of the utility it might bring. To instrumentally use something wrong opens up floodgates of all sorts of heinous and wrong actions that can otherwise be justified because of their ostensible outcomes.

The author teaches political education at Northwestern University/Evanston, Chicago-USA.