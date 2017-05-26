Photo: The Observer

IGP Kale Kayihura at Gulu police station.

It is a somber mood. Fingers are lingering around gun triggers. More than three patrol cars escort the Inspector General of Police Kale Kayihura's car. It is tight security in Gulu town. The reason for Kayihura's impromptu visit? Iron bar hit men have struck again, this time killing Gulu deputy town clerk, John Olaa Omona.

Omona was killed on Monday this week by suspected iron bar hit men.

"We're not safe", says a boda boda cyclist opposite Gulu Central Police Station where presence of security could be felt by passersby. The police station looks deserted; smouldering wrecks of accident vehicles that always dot the police compound have been 'hidden away', presumably from the IGP's eyes.

Since December 2016, iron bar hit men have terrorized, injured and killed several in Gulu town. The boda boda cyclists watched in silence from a distance as Kayihura made his way into Gulu Central Police Station. Boda boda riders, themselves victims of the attacks, are also the main accused accomplices.

"They hire you, take you to a certain location. When you stop, they hit you and leave you without taking anything from you. Sometimes they take the bike but only if it is new." intimates a boda boda rider at Kaunda grounds stage to the IGP.

The IGP has now declared war against the hit men. He says he is in the area to find out if there are any policing gaps. Evidently there are.

"My mission apart from coming to find out what the police is doing to hunt down these thugs who killed the deputy town clerk [John Olaa Omona], I have also come to see whatever gaps we have in the policing system. Policing is more than just the police," says Kayihura.

Postmortem reports indicated that Oola was hit by a blunt object and died due to internal hemorrhage. At least three people have been detained at Gulu Central Police Station in connection with the murder including Alice Kipwola who was dropped off at her gate in Kanyagoga parish Bardege division before the assailants killed Oola.

Gen Kayihura moved on foot from Gulu Central Police Station together with Gulu RDC, RPC, DPC and other security officials to tour crime scenes and talk to the community of Bardege division one of the most affected divisions. Within a month, over 13 people have been hit by iron bar hit men in the division.

"Today we are declaring a war on these criminals" Gen Kayihura told the community of Bardege division.

At every spot, he talked to communities and asked them if they felt safe.

"We are not safe," says a woman. But on realizing that now all eyes were on her. She refused to divulge any further details. The IGP asked the RDC Capt Santos Okot Lapolo to talk to the woman in Luo so that she could give more information but she quieted in fear of being followed later.

"What if they come for me in the night? These days I don't trust anyone in security matters."

This woman who refused to talk to reporters is one among the many in Gulu who fear being witnesses or testifying when a case against suspected iron bar hit men are taken to court.

This fear to testify, Lapolo says eventually leads to criminal suspects being released back into the community due to lack of substantive evidence to pin them.

"Silence is the disease we have in this security situation here in Gulu. No one wants to give us information. They all fear." Lapolo told the residents.

At the scene where Oola was murdered, Kayihura and his heavy security found the gate locked. A neighbour who preferred anonymity looked scared and preferred staying indoors before she was persuaded to talk to the IGP.

The woman intimated the she only heard her neighbour crying out loud for help and called a nearby friend who is a lawyer to help call the police to rescue the situation.

Kayihura looked visibly unimpressed with the glaring fear within the community - for their own safety but also fear to divulge information to security to avert crime.

Kayihura later addressed a waiting crowd outside the late Oola's gate. The IGP apologized to the people of Bardege division for the continued insecurity in their area.

"I am very sorry that this has happened. And really I will give you our deep condolences but if you can agree, let us share the responsibility through improving on our own security in the community. We are here to declare war and hunt for these criminals. I want your cooperation. The first cooperation is not to fear."

Meanwhile, Rose Lucaci a councilor of Bardege says the division has been most affected because of the lack of street lights.

"These attacks happen in the dark spots, not where there is light. The patrols are not enough to guarantee security of residents." says Lucaci.

The inspector general of police urged the community to adhere to neighbourhood watch and not fear to make alarms whenever one is being attacked. He adds that the community needs to coordinate with the police to have the criminals apprehended as they work on the loopholes within the police force like allegations of corruption, releasing suspects for money and under-staffing to contain the security situation in Gulu town.