Kenya: I Am a Victim of Propaganda, but I Shall Conquer - Kabogo

Nairobi — After his move to run as an independent candidate, Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has opened up about his 'bitter' past but says he has moved on and focused on the main goal, re-capturing his seat in August.

It was during an exclusive interview with Capital FM News that the Governor said he is a victim of propaganda that painted him as "arrogant and disrespectful to women."

"I am a victim of shambolic primaries, a victim of propaganda and a victim of people who only think about their stomachs and where they will be and not the people. But I will be a Governor in September," he asserted.

All was well for the four years in power until the last two days, he says, before the Jubilee primaries, when "the propaganda" went viral.

And it is the media that fanned it even further, according to Governor Kabogo.

"The most unfortunate thing is a person of integrity using propaganda to get you, a servant, out of the office so that they can come and do other things because they cannot lead. They don't have that capacity," the Governor stated.

But he says Kenyans are not "stupid" to be "brainwashed" to believe in what he has been accused of doing.

Of the allegations, it is that the Governor allegedly used mean words against women of Kiambu County and the youths.

Kabogo lost to Kabete Member of Parliament Ferdinand Waititu through an exercise he has since dismissed as shambolic.

And to Kabogo, his development record is undisputable and "that is why they can only talk about propaganda. If they ever get to that office, you will see things you have never set your eyes on."

"They don't talk about programmes, they never talk about projects... and that is all they can talk about. Their slogan is don't pay (county fees), how do they expect the county to grow?" he asked.

-Development-

Among the key developments, the Governor said he had empowered women and the youth in the County.

One, it is through the County Biashara Fund, that targets Youth, Women, and People with Disabilities; it is meant for both groups and individuals.

It has a long repayment period and does not attract any interest according to Kabogo.

"The County has currently disbursed Sh300 million to such groups... about 3,700 individuals and groups have benefitted from the fund," he said.

The fund offers a mix of debt for the selected business while the County also provides coaching, mentorship and networking for the period of investment, he pointed out.

-Infrastructure-

In his four years tenure, he said the County Government has constructed 1,800 kilometres of gravel roads.

Kiambu County has a total of 2,033.8 km of roads under bitumen standards and 430.1 km under earth surface.

"For the first time, the farmers have taken their products to the market even during the rainy season in some parts of the County, where they could not do before," he stated.

To improve the health sector, he said his administration has developed 4 new level four hospitals and employed more health workers.

The County, he said has also developed a 6-floor mother-child care hospital in Thika.

"The only one in the country built in a record 18 months and has a 375-bed capacity," he said of the Sh800 million hospital.

"We have sufficient nurses for our hospitals. The only difference with our hospitals and Aga Khan is that we have more clients.

"You don't have to queue, there is an auto key machine, you pick your number and seat awaiting to be served as you use our Wi-Fi."

According to him, the County is now more advanced in agri-business and could be producing more "fish than Kisumu. It never happened before."

"We have introduced rabbit and fish farming... we probably have more fish in ponds than Kisumu and that is business... "