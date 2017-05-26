Uganda People's Congress Members in Fresh Plot to Oust Akena

A new group of senior Uganda People's Congress (UPC) members has launched a fresh attempt to oust Jimmy Akena, the party's national president.

Akena is accused of selling UPC, a party founded by his late father Apollo Milton Obote, a two-time president of Uganda, to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Led by the embattled party chief administrative officer, Moses Higenyi Kemba, the campaigners said they are not in any way associated with Akena's faction, which is allied to NRM. Insider sources claim that Akena has since got about Shs 4.8 billion from President Museveni to support the alliance. But according to sources, the money has sparked a row among members who didn't get a cut.

"As a matter of fact, there has never been and there is no such alliance, nor do the alliance talks exist between UPC and NRM; where such talks exist, then the individual members are on a fishing expedition of their own with intent to hoodwink the public and the unsuspecting UPC members," Higenyi Kemba told journalists at Melting Pot restaurant along Buganda road on May 23.

According to Higenyi, UPC members are against any talks that are secretive, without a defined agenda and an established team of UPC members and leaders. He said he has been asked to lead the ouster of Akena and make sure he relocates from Uganda House, the UPC party headquarters, to NRM's plot 10 Kyadondo road.

"The secretariat is now not fully constituted, the president is not there, he is busy in talks with NRM, the vice president [Patrick Mwondah] died as well as the secretary general [Edward Seganyi] and the administrator is not there and a militia group has taken over the headquarters," Higenyi said, adding:

"We call upon all members and the leadership of UPC to come up and reclaim their party; the militia should be flashed out of the premises of Uganda House, UPC headquarters, and the journey starts today."

He also accused Akena and his wife Betty Amongi, the minister for Lands, of selling their souls to NRM and drumming up support for President Museveni.

"You will recall that President Museveni has stated publicly that by the end of the 'kisanja hakuna mchezo [fifth term]', there will be no opposition in Uganda."

AKENA RESPONDS

On Wednesday, Akena told a media briefing that Higenyi Kemba and his group are merely disgruntled members making senseless allegations. He said they are motivated by anger stemming from their recent suspension from the party.

"I am not very comfortable dignifying the bitterness of an individual [compared] to a very serious matter which the country is having at hand. [Year] 2021 is around the corner and, as UPC, I want us to be prepared to field a candidate to contest in the elections," Akena said.

Late last month, UPC assistant secretary general, Fred Ebil, suspended Higenyi and other headquarters staff, arguing that he was restoring sanity and increasing professionalism at the party's secretariat.

Akena said his closeness to the NRM and Museveni is because he is interested in a smooth, peaceful transition of power in Uganda, something he believes the ruling party and the president cannot be excluded from.

"I have always said the question of whether or how we are going to deal with President Museveni needs to be discussed and he must be part of that discussion. If we are talking about transition, we cannot talk about transition excluding Museveni," he said.

Akena denied selling the UPC party, arguing that as an individual, he has not received any money from President Museveni.

"Any anybody who imagines dealing with an individual to buy an organization is a complete fool," he said. "This nonsense of monies exchanging hands for something that is not sellable or buyable is wishful thinking."