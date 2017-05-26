Uganda: Stella Nyanzi in Fresh Court Fight Against Mental Check

In her constitutional petition challenging the 1938 Mental Treatment Act, Makerere University researcher Stella Nyanzi says the state wants to embarrass her by insisting she takes a mental exam.

Nyanzi, who is facing criminal charges at Buganda Road court for allegedly abusing President Museveni on social media, says in her affidavit that the mental check aims at shaming her since her arrest and incarceration attracted lots of international media attention.

According to Nyanzi, when her case first came up for hearing on April 10, prosecutor Jonathan Muwaganya, who applied for a mental exam, was fully aware of the large number of local and foreign journalists in attendance in court, hence the application was made in bad faith with the sole purpose of humiliating and denting her credibility.

In the affidavit, she says that despite protesting personally and through her lawyers about the legality and the constitutionality of the actions of the respondent [Attorney General], the state paid a deaf ear.

"I was only permitted to take plea to the charges. My bail application and trial on the impugned charges was deferred till the disposal of the respondent's application under the mental treatment Act," she said.

Nyanzi, a virulent government critic on social media, faces criminal charges for allegedly referring to President Museveni as a "pair of buttocks" on Facebook.

Yesterday, Nyanzi re-appeared before Buganda Road court but the case was adjourned to June 7th after the resident state attorney, Jonathan Mugwanya, failed to turn up.

The controversial academic's constitutional challenge to the Mental Treatment Act stems from an application now before Buganda Road chief magistrate's court, in which the state wants her sanity ascertained first before her trial proceeds.

Through Kwesigabo, Bamwine and Walubiri Advocates and the Center for Legal Aid, Nyanzi attacks section (1) of the Mental Treatment Act (cap 279), which she says is inconsistent with articles 20, 21, 23, 24, 32, 4 and 44 and paragraphs XIV, XVI and XX of the national objectives and directive principles of state policy enshrined in the Constitution.

Nyanzi says the Act is unconstitutional because it fails to provide universally acceptable objective criteria to determine unsoundness of mind in keeping with contemporary attitudes towards mental health. Instead, she says, the Act uses vague, overly broad, offensive, discriminatory, inhuman, degrading and outdated language to define a person of unsound mind as "an idiot."

She also accuses the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) of violating the Constitution in seeking to inquire into her mental state yet the initial charges brought against her by the same office remain vague.

"The director of public prosecutions subverted his role under Article 120 of the Constitution by using a strange procedure not known under the law to bring proceedings under the Mental Treatment Act against your petitioner since there was no evidence to support the baseless criminal charges against her," the petition states.

Chief magistrate Mawanda is also accused of "temporarily detaining" Nyanzi on April 10 when he refused to hear her first bail application in preference of hearing the prosecution quest for a mental exam.

But her lawyers said the move denied Nyanzi the constitutional guarantees of liberty, dignity, privacy and a speedy and fair trial. Consequently, Nyanzi is seeking a court order that will permanently stay the proceedings against her under the Mental Treatment Act.