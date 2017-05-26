The Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) will soon launch its own flag and anthem as a branding process.

MUST Communications Manager, James Mphande, said both the flag and anthem are important as they will be part of the University's identity.

Mphande said different designers presented their designed flags to MUST and the university chose the best three designs from which they chose the best flag to represent the University.

"We chose the best design from the different designs that were presented to us. Right now the flag has already been printed and we are just waiting for the day that we will launch it," said Mphande.

The communications Manager also pointed out that the flag will be launched together with the anthem that was composed by Dr Robert Chanunkha, one of the university's executive deans who studied music.

He further said the anthem was performed as an Acapella song by the MUST school choir during the inauguration of President Arthur Peter Mutharika as Chancellor of the University.

"This time around, we have involved the Police Band and they have done the instrumentation part of the anthem. The anthem has been recorded at Mibawa studios," said Mphande.

Mphande further said that the school anthem will be in three different versions: the instrumental version performed by Police Band, Acapella version performed by the school band and a combination of the two.

Asked when the flag and the anthem will be launched, Mphande said they have not yet set the date but that it will be soon enough.

"We will soon launch the flag and the anthem and it will be a big occasion of the university where our Council members and the public will be invited. The flag will be hanged in front of our campus together with the Malawi Flag and every time we are having a function, the anthem will be sung," said Mphande.

The Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) opened in its doors in March 2014 and it is Malawi's fourth public university.