Nigeria: IPI Unveils Portal for Microsoft Cloud Solutions

Information Communication Technology Company and Microsoft Gold partner in Africa, IPI Solutions Nigeria Limited, has unveiled an enhanced version of its online ordering portal for Microsoft cloud solutions and licenses.

The portal was initially commissioned earlier in the year for a test run, now repackaged for efficiency.

According to the company,the platform ,fully operational with enhanced features offers an innovative self-service, enabling customers and partners to independently initiate and conclude their ordering process online and get delivery within 2 hours.

It is seamlessly integrated with www.ipigroupng.com, an IPI Solutions website, which enables customers to independently login and order for microsoft cloud solutions of choice on a self-service basis. The innovation thus allow customers to pay with their existing naira card thereby helping them to save on their planned forex investments.

For customers outside Nigeria however, IPI Solutions accepts only USD as a means of payment.

Speaking at the commissioning event, the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Mr. Adamu Garba II, explained that the new offering, hosted on microsoft cloud infrastructure has positioned the company as the provider of the first comprehensive self-service ordering platform for microsoft cloud products in Nigeria.

"customers can now access the platform from any location, initiate their buying process, make payment and get delivery support of any Microsoft Cloud solution they wish to purchase. Being a 1-Tier Microsoft Cloud Solutions provider (CSP), our online ordering service covers Nigeria, Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Senegal, Cameroun, Angola, Botswana, Cape Verde, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia. All that customers needed to do is to access the portal from any browser and follow the self-service, user-friendly online procurement process.

"Business entities understand that technology is critical for simplifying operations and creates the platform for sustainable business growth. With the ordering portal fully operational and integrated with our www.ipigroupng.com, our customers can easily buy their Microsoft cloud products by logging into the portal, select any product they wish to buy, get their request processed and delivered within 2 hours. This is a pain-free, innovative and simplified approach to ordering your Microsoft Cloud products via online from any location," said Garba.

The self-service model has effectively reduced procurement time, significantly lowered logistics costs and enhanced productivity as it has enabled customers and partners to quickly and conveniently deploy Microsoft Cloud Services such as Office 365, Azure, Enterprise Mobility, Dynamics 365, Intune, Windows 10 Enterprise, and Microsoft Secure Productive Enterprise (SPE) Packages with full support from the company.

According to Garba,customers can also access the ordering portal by following the steps highlighted below:logging on to www.ipigroupng.com, click on 'plans & pricing' for list of products, select microsoft product of choice, select preferred language from available options,select plan of choice and click on 'Buy Now', drawdown the menu at 'Choose Billing cycle' to select payment plan ,fill in the quantity of product to be purchased and"Order Summary" will be generated,click on "Submit Order" and fill in the order details including payment,click on "Complete Order" to complete process while service will be delivered within 2hours.

"The new portal comes with a lot of benefits for customers some of which are flexibility to choose a billing circle which could be monthly, quarterly, bi-annually and annually; accepts Naira from Nigeriahours;price rebate;delivery within 2 hours;increased productivity and efficiency among others.

"Being a Microsoft Gold Partner and a Tier 1 Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) for West and Central Africa region and Nigeria, IPI Solutions has shown great commitment and philosophy of putting customers first through the provision of complete end-to-end cutting edge IT solutions. With the inauguration of the enhanced ordering portal, customers can now procure their Microsoft products licenses and subscriptions faster, cheaper and the full assurance of working with a trusted Microsoft Gold and CSP partner", Garba added.