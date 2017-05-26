Uganda: Treatment of Protesting Youths Leaves Sour Taste

editorial

Four students of Makerere University who were arrested for protesting in favour of controversial researcher Stella Nyanzi at Buganda Road court earlier this month were on Tuesday released on bail, after two weeks on remand.

The youths were on May 10, 2017 charged with inciting violence. With the matter before court, we shall not delve into whether they are innocent or guilty, as that is ultimately for the courts to decide.

However, we feel that the court was not fair to remand the students for two weeks as that amounts to punishment even before their case has been heard. Yet they are presumed innocent until proven guilty!

The merits or demerits of this case notwithstanding, it's disconcerting that four youths expressing themselves publicly on a matter of national interest using non-violent means should spend this amount of time on remand.

Not only has their freedom been curtailed for the two weeks spent in prison, their studies have been interrupted, more so with examinations reportedly around the corner.

If our legal system is sending out a message that any public expression of frustration or grievance will be criminalised and treated this harshly, that is highly disturbing!

Many voices of dissent might go silent, as no one wants to spend two weeks in prison for expressing an opinion, but that alone will not take away the grievances.

On the contrary, Ugandans who feel a deep sense of injustice will have their anger bottled up inside, waiting to explode with disastrous consequences.

The framers of our Constitution must have had that in mind when they crafted Article 29, which clearly talks of every person's right to "freedom of speech and expression, which shall include freedom of the press and other media."

That does not, in any way, suggest that people should not be held accountable for their actions, especially if they infringe on the law of the land; it is simply to call for fairness, and for justice to not only be done but also be seen to be done.