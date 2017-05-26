26 May 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Kadaga, Minister Clash Over Environment Management Plan

By Josephine Namuloki

Climate change and managing its devastating effects should be a high priority for government, Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga said, rejecting a no-money plea from the minister of state for Environment, Dr Mary Kitutu, on May 21.

The two government officials disagreed at a meeting of MPs on the parliamentary climate change forum with Busoga local government leaders at Century hotel,- Kamuli.

Minister Kitutu had tried in vain to convince Kadaga that government had a small resource envelope to sensitize and prepare the population to deal with the devastating effects of climate change.

"As a ministry, we have set targets to create public awareness and ensure climate change effects are well known to the population and people learn how to deal with the effects but limited funding is a hindrance," Kitutu said.

Kadaga said the ministry was simply being pretentious about fighting climate change.

"Sometimes we pretend that we don't borrow. Government is borrowing for other things; why not environment? Climate change should be a priority. If we keep saying the ministry has no money, when will it [the money] come?" said Kadaga.

"You [ministers] think that we are strong enough to borrow but, at the same time, you are crying for money. We should have a deliberate programme and say this is for this and we focus on that," she said.

Kadaga said borrowing money is the only option to deal faster with climate change effects and directed Kitutu to design a programme that will force government to appreciate the harsh effects of climate change.

"Mere talk by officials in the environment ministry that government is short of funds is not realistic. I am tired of the talk; that is why I have been harassing you [Kitutu]. I want to see you in the field, not Kampala; so, borrow money, go and tell the country what to do," Kadaga told Kitutu amid applause from the audience.

Kadaga's directive came after several Busoga district leaders from Kaliro, Iganga, Jinja, Bugiri, Luuka, Namutumba, Buyende and Kamuli decried the meager funds the central government allocates for environment issues.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation climate change adaptation expert, Willy Kakuru, however, cautioned the meeting that climate change knows no boundaries and that no institution can deal with it alone.

"It is a problem that needs to be addressed by all of us working together by sharing resources, information, knowledge and technologies," Kakuru said. "It is important to have policymakers and implementers on board to contribute their expertise and knowledge as it is expected that the frequency of droughts, floods and landslides is to increase."

