Uganda: Oman Hurdle

The Cricket Cranes face Oman today in their third ICC World Cricket League Division Three (WCLD III) encounter in Kyambogo, where they must win to keep their chances of qualifying for Division Two alive, reports JOHN VIANNEY NSIMBE.

When Uganda take on Oman today, it will be on the back of their hard-fought win over Singapore in Entebbe on Wednesday. Uganda scored 217/9 in 50 overs and restricted Singapore 151/10 in 44 overs. This was a much-needed respite for Uganda, who lost their first game to Canada on Tuesday.

But even more crucially, the win over Singapore fed in well with what Uganda's captain Davis Arinaitwe said would be the tournament strategy - sharing the batting responsibility throughout the team.

As was the case against Singapore, where opener Hamu Kayondo's 41 runs were supplemented by the middle order and tail-end batsmen like Shahzad Ukani 46 runs, Arnold Otwani 47 runs and Deus Muhumuza 25 runs, a similar approach will come in handy against Oman.

With that, the Cricket Cranes can make up for what their coach Steve Tikolo wants - a couple or trio of batsmen that score at least 80 runs, to give the team a good buffer. Yet, it is long since a Ugandan batsman scored more than 50 runs in an international tournament.

Unassailable

That is why Arinaitwe reasoned that with 25 to 30 runs from each of the ten individuals who get onto the crease, Uganda would register reasonable scores of at least 200 runs. These have proved unassailable so far. And with the good bowling lineup that Uganda has, it is possible to defend.

Canada did that to Uganda, when they set a score of 234 runs. Uganda's chase stopped on 168 runs all out. Despair to qualify for division two set in, following the top order's (Arthur Kyobe, Kayondo and Otwani) collapse with 11 runs scored against Canada. Batsman-cum-bowler Jonathan Ssebanja said Uganda must win all its remaining three games

"The only way we can avoid the mathematics, is by giving 110 percent to win all our games, and finish in the top two places," Ssebanja said.

For what it is worth, Ssebanja had a slightly different analysis from his captain, insisting that everyone must play their role. A batsman should give the team runs and the bowler must pick the wickets, so that on May 31, the cricket Cranes are in division two.

WORLD CRICKET LEAGUE

Friday@9:30pm:

Uganda v Oman- Kyambogo

Singapore v USA- Lugogo

Saturday@9:30pm:

Uganda v Malaysia- Lugogo