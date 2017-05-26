Uganda: West Nile Youth Need Real Attention

opinion

Their mandibles are permanently engaged. Their cheeks are progressively stuffed. The young, women and men alike.

They are chewing khat, a drug locally known as mairungi. Each day, residents turn up as early as 7am either at the centres or roadside just to enjoy khat as though it is some sort of vegetable. Packed in a white transparent polythene paper (kaveera), each leaf is gently picked, one at a time, with a lot of enthusiasm.

Majority of those sitting by the roadside, spending valuable time, are youths of productive age. Like the adage goes, an 'idle mind is the devil's workshop.' One district leader in Koboko, Isaac Todoko, befittingly describes the situation as a 'time bomb'.

Basing on my experience working in the West Nile region - if experience and comments from several local authorities are anything to go by - mairungi consumption is a fragile issue here. It is so entrenched in the communities that no leader is willing to stake their head.

Those who have attempted to discourage the practice have already received threats of losing the next election. As a result, the practice has been left to chance, and this is seriously affecting the development of the region. Nearly all the eight West Nile districts of Koboko, Nebi, Zombo, Arua, Yumbe, Maracha, Moyo and Adjumani experience the same challenge.

Health experts say mairungi can cause many side effects including mood shings, increased alertness, excessive talkativeness, hyperactivity, excitement, aggressiveness, anxiety, elevated blood pressure, manic behaviour, paranoia, psychoses, inflammation of the mouth and other parts of the oral cavity and, in the worst case scenario, one could contract oral cancer.

And above all, the consumers tend to become unproductive as they waste away their valuable time chewing khat. Locals have further linked mairungi consumption to high school dropout rates and poverty levels.

Even with such debilitating effects of mairungi, community members in the region believe the business is a lucrative venture benefiting a considerable number of people right from those who grow it, to the sellers and consumers.

Whereas nearly all stakeholders seem to agree that mairungi is affecting the communities, more so the youth, all they seem to do is to acknowledge the fact and ignore. Of course the leaders could be right to 'play safe' by not paying attention to the issue in exchange of the next anticipated election results.

However, one thing they should note is that they are simply sinking the future of their children. The fact that the existing Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Control) Act 2015 is yet to start biting the consumers, growers and khat dealers makes the situation even more complex.

It is also a fact that majority of khat consumers are youths with limited education, meaning they have less or no basic skills that could earn them employment opportunities. So, all they have to themselves is chewing, probably explaining the current deplorable poverty levels.

Some theories have been advanced to explain the problem, including conflict in the neighbouring countries of DR Congo and South Sudan. They say the security situations there have since made the West Nile region vulnerable. Initially, most of these youths would engage in cross-border trade.

This is no longer possible with conflict in place. The effect is that youths no longer have anything to survive on. Some who were absorbed in the tobacco industry have also been rendered jobless following the anti-tobacco law.

Whether this accounts for the rampant drug abuse in the region only remains food for thought. Of course some development stakeholders such as Aga Khan Foundation working in the region are putting in place measures to support vulnerable youths attain sustainable livelihood, but such intervention is only limited to one district - Koboko.

Now with the influx of refugees in the region due to the conflict in South Sudan, the needs of the youths require real attention. Government, community members and development partners require well-coordinated interventions, if the situation is to be strategically and squarely addressed.

The writer is a development communications specialist.