Zimbabwe: Mpofu, Chokore Win Busha Race

Isaac Mpofu and Chiedza Chokore won the inaugural 42km JM Busha 54 races National Peace Pledge Marathon at the National Sports Stadium yesterday.

Mpofu of ZRP Bulawayo came in as an underdog having spent most of his career taking part in 10km and 5 000 metre races.

The 29-year-old from Binga beat veterans Lionel Muchena and Gilbert Mutandiro who finished second and third respectively in the $3 000 purse race. He only had two months to prepare for this race. "I think it's through the grace of God that I win this race. I was not expecting it as it was my first time to compete in a full marathon. "I just decided to give it a try some two months back and that was when I started to train.

"Before I used to take part in 10km and 5000 metre races as well as short distances."The race was not easy as I spent most of the time trailing the guys who were leading but I managed to keep with the pace and because I was a sprinter before I specialised in short distances, it gave me the advantage in the closing stages and I am very happy."

Chokore was dominant in the women category after crossing the line in 2hrs 53 mins 34sec to win $ 3000. Olivia Chitate came second in 2hrs 54mins 50sec to walk home $2000 richer while Lizzie Chikore, the sister of the eventual winner, was third in 2hrs 54mins 50sec.

Bulawayo dominated the races with Fairbridge's Trust Chidomaya winning the 10km race in 28mins 04sec while Blessing Wilson and Trust Hove were second and third

The wheelchair race saw Elford Moyo coming out tops ahead of Samson Muroiwa and Munyaradzi Katiyo. NAAZ president Tendai Tagara paid tribute to Busha for investing life into athletics. "We are very happy that one of our own has decided to give back to the community and I believe this is going to inspire other prospective sponsors to come on board as well.

"We are happy that all provinces were well represented and our vision of having athletes in 2020 in Tokyo is having a good foundation. "Also interesting is that the athletes will get some motivation because of the financial rewards," said Tagara.