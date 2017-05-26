A David Livingstone Primary School former employee, who is facing allegations of theft of trust property after swindling the school of $8 000 will be tried on June 26.

Mavis Gunguwo appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Nomsa Sabarauta this week and was told to return on June 26 for trial. The prosecutor Ms Audrey Chogumaira alleged that sometime in 2013, the school organised a trip for pupils.

The trip was subsequently cancelled by the school authorities since it was time for elections. It is alleged that Gunguwo then raised payment vouchers and went on to withdraw funds from the school's Interfin Banking Corporation account for the purposes of funding school trips.

The court heard that after authorisation of payment vouchers by the school authorities, Gunguwo withdrew cash she was supposed to hand over to Patricia Mudzengerere, who would sign an acknowledgement of receipt as proof thereof.

It is the State's case that instead of handing over the money to the trip organiser, Gunguwo converted the $7 982 to her own use.

To cover up the offence, the court was told that Gunguwo originated short receipts and forged Mudzengerere's name purporting that the trip organiser had received the money.

The matter was revealed by an audit conducted at the school.