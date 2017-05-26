Sudan: Foreign Minister and American Delegation Discuss Efforts for Final Lifting of Sanctions

Khartoum — The Foreign Minister, Prof. Ibrahim Ghandour, Thursday received a delegation of the office of the American special envoy for Sudan and South Sudan, in presence of the US Charge d'Affaires to Sudan, and discussed the progress achieved in negotiations between the two sides and the efforts being exerted for the final lifting of the sanctions from Sudan in next July.

The two parties have agreed on continuing the positive involvement in implementing the agreed upon negotiation map which is composed of five tracks.

The Foreign Minister affirmed that peace is given top priority by the national accord government, stressing the commitment of Sudan and its serious endeavor to attain peace in Sudan and at the region.

He stressed the importance of cooperation between Sudan and the United States in the aspects pertinent to achieving peace in the region as well as continuing the joint efforts in combating terrorism.