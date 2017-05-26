Sudan: MFA Marks the 54th Africa Day

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday marked the Africa day, in collaboration with the African Union office in Khartoum and the African group accredited to the Sudan in the presence of the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Abdul Ghanie Al Naiem.

The event was also attended by the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Information, Ambassador Yassir Khidir and the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Culture, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee and the Secretary General of the International People's Friendship Council.

The Secretary General of the Arab Organization for Agricultural Dedelop0ment in Africa OADA, Professor Ibrahim Dikhairi as well as head of diplomatic missions accredited to Khartoum, were also present during the ceremony.

The Undersecretary at the Ministry of foreign Affairs, Abdul Ghani, has underlined in his intervention the importance of this day for Africa and pinpointed to the huge responsibility on the shoulder of the African people to preserve what the forefathers and the founders of the African unity had fought for, stressing that it was imperative to maintain unity and solidarity for the sake of the progress of the continent and for presenting a good model to the world about Africa.

He further commended the role of the African leaders in standing in face of the challenges that Africa encounters for achieving peace and stability and for doing away with any outside intervention in the domestic affairs of the continent.

The undersecretary has commended he supportive role shown by the Africa leaders towards the Sudan in rejecting the economic siege imposed on the Sudan and the policies of the so called international criminal court what has been targeting African leadership.

The undersecretary called for more African cooperation and support for each other.

The dean of the diplomatic corps in the Sudan, Ambassador Mohamed Maaul Ainain of Morocco has commenced the struggle of the African leaders who laid the foundation for the African unity organization which later was converted into the African unity.

The Dean of the diplomatic corps has meanwhile thanked the government of the Sudan for its support and backing to the ambassadors and the diplomatic missions in Khartoum carry out their roles in the country.

Addressing the ceremony marking the 54th Africa Day, the ambassador pointed out to the recent National Dialogue which was organized in Khartoum, Sudan, to try find peaceful and agreed upon solutions for problems facing the country, commending the outcome of the National and Societal Dialogues that resulted in the formation of the current National Accord Government in the Sudan.

He said this was a model to be copied by the rest of the world.

The African Union Representative to the Sudan commended the cooperation of the government of the Sudan with the African Union and its coordination with the AU mission in the country.

He referred to the improvement of the humanitarian and security situation in Darfur which he said has now moved from the stage of war to that of rehabilitation and development.

He further referred to recent tripartite meeting that brought the African Union, the United Nations and the government of the Sudan on the exit of the UN-AU peace keeping mission in Darfur UNAMID.

He referred to the report of the tripartite committee and its recommendations of the improvement of the Security situation in the region.