26 May 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Downpour Sacks Homes in Yenogoa

By Samuel Oyadongha

Many residents of Yenogoa, the Bayelsa State capital, especially those living in low marshy areas, were sacked from their homes, yesterday, in an early morning downpour that lasted for over seven hours.

The rain started at about 3.30a.m. and continued till about 10.30a.m yesterday, forcing civil servants and school children to stay at home.

While some families were seen draining water from their homes using pumping machines, others resorted to scooping with containers.

In some areas, residents were overwhelmed by the volume of the surging water and watch helplessly not knowing which of their valuables to salvage.

Some residents, who spoke to Vanguard, expressed sadness over the development, lamenting the havoc wreaked by the flood.

"It was the cry of my children that woke me up," lamented Edaere, a widow whose two bedroom apartment was flooded.

She said her children were sleeping on the floor when they noticed an unusual coldness, which jolted them from their sleep.

"The speed with which the water spread to the entire house was alarming. There was nothing we could do to salvage our valuables," she said.

The worst affected areas are the low-lying Yenizue-Gene, Biogbolo, Yenizue-Epie, Amarata, Ekeki, Onopa, Ovom, Akenfa, Agudama Igbogene and Edepie.

