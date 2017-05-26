South Africa: #NotInMyName March Against Gender Violence Planned in Soweto

People are expected to gather to participate in the #NotInMyName march against gender violence at the University of Johannesburg's Soweto Campus to Regina Mundi Church on Friday.

Last Saturday about 500 people marched to the Union Buildings from Church Square in the Pretoria CBD.

The marchers chanted, 'Not in my name', with many thrusting their clenched fists towards the sky.

Organisers of the event said all women who had been attacked and killed by men would not be forgotten, and that their names would not be buried with their bodies, but remembered as the powerful women they were.

The #NotInMyName campaign could become a non-profit organisation in order to start helping all women who are marred by the violence of men in South Africa, organisers said.

