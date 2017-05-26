25 May 2017

South Africa: City of Cape Town Prays for Much Needed Rain

Photo: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp
Retreating water levels at Theewaterskloof Dam have left dying plant life behind.

City of Cape Town mayor, Patricia de Lille, hosted an inter-faith prayer gathering on Table Mountain to pray for much needed rain on Thursday.

The Western Cape is experiencing the worst drought in more than 100 years.

De Lille said over the past two winter seasons, Cape Town had experienced a below annual average rainfall and the province was feeling the harsh impacts of climate change.

"We are a water-scarce region and we know that there is not enough rain predicted for the winter rainy season, which we are usually accustomed to at this time of year. We are now moving to Level 4 restrictions and we have set a daily overall collective usage target of 600 million litres."

De Lille said residents were yet to meet the target.

She said Level 4 water restrictions meant that, among others, all garden watering was prohibited and no topping up of swimming pools was allowed.

"This week, our dam level storage stands at 20,7%. With the last 10% of the water mostly being unusable, dam levels are effectively at 10,7%. We are now asking all residents to bring their water consumption down to 100 litres per person, per day."

In terms of other interventions, the city had allocated R22m to employ additional staff members that are able to deal with leakages and to attend to water management device faults.

"Approximately 75 additional staff members have been employed to improve our response times to water complaints."

She said she had convened a task team to expedite the city's response to the crisis.

"I communicated to the senior executive management team in the City this week that no expense will be spared to manage the crisis and ensure water supply, so too will no stakeholder be spared and we are committed to working with all sectors and all residents to make sure that we preserve our water supply, but also find new solutions."

South Africa

