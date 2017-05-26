Malawi: Upcoming Artist Abatiya to Release Mano Akhanda

Blantyre — Afro Pop musician, Abatiya whose real name is Lanno Chiipira is set to release a new song Mano Akhanda under his mix tape that will be released this year.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday, Abatiya said the song talks about relationships of youths these days who copy each other's negative behaviors which land them in problems.

According to Abatiya, the song which will be released this June and has featured Urban Music maestro Bucci and has been produced by Henwood and Mafuno

"I have featured Bucci. I trusted him that he can put something positive to the song and make it sweet," said Abatiya

The upcoming Afro Pop musician also said his upcoming mix tape Pizza si Zigege is for promotion and it will be offered for free.

He added that this is his first mix tape since he started his career in 2013 and he has featured a lot of popular artists like Mwanache, Bucci, Kevin Sings, Hilco and Sir Patricks just to mention a few .

"I have featured these artists because I wanted to create a big fan base for my mix tape since those artists have a lot of fans who can be attracted to the songs in the mix tape," he said.

The mix tape is said to have 14 songs plus a bonus track. So far, he has managed to release five songs in his mix tape with Mano Akhanda expected to premier next month.