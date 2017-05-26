26 May 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Upcoming Artist Abatiya to Release Mano Akhanda

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ireen Kayira

Blantyre — Afro Pop musician, Abatiya whose real name is Lanno Chiipira is set to release a new song Mano Akhanda under his mix tape that will be released this year.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Thursday, Abatiya said the song talks about relationships of youths these days who copy each other's negative behaviors which land them in problems.

According to Abatiya, the song which will be released this June and has featured Urban Music maestro Bucci and has been produced by Henwood and Mafuno

"I have featured Bucci. I trusted him that he can put something positive to the song and make it sweet," said Abatiya

The upcoming Afro Pop musician also said his upcoming mix tape Pizza si Zigege is for promotion and it will be offered for free.

He added that this is his first mix tape since he started his career in 2013 and he has featured a lot of popular artists like Mwanache, Bucci, Kevin Sings, Hilco and Sir Patricks just to mention a few .

"I have featured these artists because I wanted to create a big fan base for my mix tape since those artists have a lot of fans who can be attracted to the songs in the mix tape," he said.

The mix tape is said to have 14 songs plus a bonus track. So far, he has managed to release five songs in his mix tape with Mano Akhanda expected to premier next month.

Malawi

Sex Workers Hail Formation of Association

Sex workers in Ntchisi on Thursday said the formation of their association has helped them to have a voice and to be… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.