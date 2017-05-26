26 May 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Magu Vows to Wipe Out Corruption in 12 Months

By Sam Oluwalana

Ibadan — The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Malam Ibrahim Magu, has declared that his agency would wipe out corruption in the country within the next 12 months.

President Muhammadu Buhari on his own said that the Federal Government under his watch had taken the anti-corruption war to another height with the recent release of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which he said, would end the frequent removal of heads of the EFCC.

Magu, who spoke with some select journalists yesterday at the commissioning of its South-West Zonal headquarters in Ibadan, said that he was unruffled with his non-confirmation as the agency's boss, but that the fight against corruption in the country has now become full blown and he is focused and more determined to tackle the scourge head on.

His words; "I am not bothered by the refusal to confirm my appointment by the National Assembly. On the contrary, it gives me more courage. I work like there is no tomorrow. I work to the last minute."

