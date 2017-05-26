Photo: Wikipedia

Tanzania court of arms.

Dar es Salaam — Mr Franaic Maige, 83, who designed the coat of arms in the 1960s, is fighting for his life at Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH).

Mr Maige was referred to MNH from Amana Hospital, where he was admitted on Thursday after his condition deteriorated.

Deputy Minister of Health, Community Development, Gender, Children and Elderly Hamisi Kigwangalla directed the Amana Hospital management to transfer Mr Maige, alias Ngosha, to MNH after he visited him at the health facility. Mr Maige was taken to Amana Hospital after one of the local television stations broke the news that he was not feeling well on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, shortly before he was transferred to MNH from Amana Hospital, Mr Maige said Mwalimu Julius Nyerere directed him to draw the emblem. "I met Mwalimu Nyerere in Tanga, where I was working at a sisal farm. Mwalimu challenged me and other people to design the national emblem, which would be used after Tanzania gained its independence," said Mr Maige.

However, Mr Maige couldn't specify the exact year he drew the emblem or meet Mwalimu Nyerere, saying it was before the independence.

Speaking to reporters, Dr Kigwangalla said he travelled to Dar es Salaam from Dodoma after he heard the news from one of the local televisions.

Dr Kigwangalla said the government would cover the treatment cost of Mr Maige.

According to the doctor, after recovery the government will take Mr Maige to one of the elders' homes in the country.

Mr Maige designed the national emblem, which shows a warrior shield, which bears a golden portion on the upper part, followed underneath by the United Republic flag of green, golden, black and blue and a red portion under which are wavy bands of blue and white.